State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,789 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

