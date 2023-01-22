State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5,087.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 531,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

SPR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

