State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $80.52

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.52, but opened at $83.33. State Street shares last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 10,102 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in State Street by 25.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 14.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.