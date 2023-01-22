Sterling Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

