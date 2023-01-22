StockNews.com Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,448,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.