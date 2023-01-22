StockNews.com Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

