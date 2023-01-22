StockNews.com Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

