StockNews.com Downgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 177,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

