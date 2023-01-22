StockNews.com Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to “Strong-Buy”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

