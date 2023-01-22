StockNews.com Upgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to “Hold”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.
MasTec Stock Performance
NYSE MTZ opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.