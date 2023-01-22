StockNews.com Upgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to “Hold”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.