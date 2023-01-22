Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($45.33) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Stock Up 2.6 %

SAX stock opened at €50.25 ($54.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.10 and a 200 day moving average of €42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($37.43) and a 52 week high of €72.35 ($78.64).

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

