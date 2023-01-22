Strs Ohio Acquires 600 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at $710,919,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at $710,919,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,536 shares of company stock worth $37,818,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.