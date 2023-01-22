Strs Ohio Has $581.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.