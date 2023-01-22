Strs Ohio Has $66,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.64 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

