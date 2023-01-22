Strs Ohio Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 33.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

