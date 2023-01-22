Strs Ohio Sells 10,800 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:WD opened at $92.87 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

