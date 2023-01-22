Strs Ohio Sells 21,300 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,858.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $1,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,852,745 shares in the company, valued at $48,185,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,683,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,858.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,643,350. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

