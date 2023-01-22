Strs Ohio Sells 2,980 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

