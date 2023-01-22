Strs Ohio Sells 6,600 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.19 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

