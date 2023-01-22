Strs Ohio Takes $66,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.44 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

