Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) by 1,789.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sunlight Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUNL opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 334.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUNL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

