TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.17. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 54,567 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.10.
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
