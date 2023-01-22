TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.17. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 54,567 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,543,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,583,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

