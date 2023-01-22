Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

