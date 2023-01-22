Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,819 shares of company stock worth $573,530. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

