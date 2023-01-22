TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,829 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

TechTarget Price Performance

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

