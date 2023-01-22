Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $32.61

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $31.46. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

