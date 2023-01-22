Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.69. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 575,374 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

