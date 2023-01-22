Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.20 ($3.48) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.61) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.37) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.83) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.58 ($2.80) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.01 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.41.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

