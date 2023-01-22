TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Critical Analysis

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 467.47%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

This table compares Sphere 3D and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 7.67 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.34 TeraWulf $13.43 million 9.55 N/A N/A N/A

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83% TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83%

Summary

TeraWulf beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

