Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

