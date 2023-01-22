Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 162,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,202,000 after buying an additional 110,468 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 41,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

