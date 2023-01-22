Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.