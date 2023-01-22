Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.
TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
