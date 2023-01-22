Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.59 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $602,612 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

