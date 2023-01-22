The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

