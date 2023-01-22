The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.16 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,954.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,894 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.