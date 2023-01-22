The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 69.9% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 43,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 561.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

