The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,278.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.