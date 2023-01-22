Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.