TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $248,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 183.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

