Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

TSCO stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

