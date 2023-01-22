TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

UPTD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

