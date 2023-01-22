Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.08

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 25717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

