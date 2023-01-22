Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TFPM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

