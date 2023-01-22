Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $87,285,286. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

