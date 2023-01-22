Truist Financial Corp Sells 167 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

