Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,612 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 178.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.