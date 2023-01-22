TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.46. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

