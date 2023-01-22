Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 930,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu Price Performance

TOUR opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.