Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Up 4.7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 9,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 663,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

